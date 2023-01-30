All rulers deceived people of south Punjab: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has said every government has cheated the people of South Punjab and pushed them further into poverty and underdevelopment. Peoples Party, PML-N and PTI promised South Punjab province but only as lip-service to lure votes, now Jamaat-e-Islami will fulfill this promise, he said while addressing a workers convention in Multan Sunday night, says a JI spokesperson from Mansoorah. Siraj lamented that PDM was equal partner in with PTI in handing over Kashmir to India, as all of them act as slaves of America and consider the nation as their own salve. Today the farmer, laborer and manufacturer are living miserable lives due to the economic policies made all previous rulers to please the west, and the pleasing-IMF policy has resulted in recent hike in petrol prices, raising it to record level, he said.

He lamented that such policies have not only destroyed the economy, but also put country’s sovereignty and survival at stake. He said the British left their own agents imposed on the country, who put the whole nation under debts for their own luxuries, making every Pakistan indebted to more than three lakhs. At present, he said, half of the nation sleeps hungry at night, but there is no one to hold the rulers accountable, who maintain a colonial scorn towards the nation, having their medical treatment abroad and their children in western universities.

He said people’s taxes run the industries and businesses of the ruling classes, and frequent luxurious visits to Europe and America, but never once did they talk about the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqi. These rulers are traitors and betrayers of the nation, he said, adding that they are just serving their master, America. It was the western slavery under which they passed all the un-Islamic laws including the Transgender Bill as they want to sell Pakistan's assets like railways, airports and motorways only for the sake of their own rule and luxuries, and could even sell the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam. Sirajul Haq said after coming to power JI will hold these corrupt rulers accountable, recover looted public money and waived off loans, abolish the usurious economy, and establish the system of usher and Zakat.