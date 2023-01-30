24 kite sellers held

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested 24 kite sellers and recovered 1,100 kites and strings from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman here Sunday.
Rawal Division Police arrested 10 kite sellers Ijaz, Azhar Mehmood, Farhan, Ehsanul Haq, Shamir, Ayan, Abdullah, Isma, Zeeshan, and Owais, and recovered 328 kites and strings from their possession.
Potohar Division nabbed 14 kite sellers named Shafiq, Chavez, Rehan, Muneeb, Adil, Shahzeb, Busy, Dil Nawaz, Adil, Usama, Daniyal, Hasan Naeem and Zohaib and recovered 866 kites and strings from them.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the crackdown against kite makers and kite sellers would be continued.
Islamabad : The 811th Annual three-day ‘Urs’ of the great Sufi Saint of the Indian sub-continent, Hazoor...
Islamabad : The Directorate of Enforcement, Capital Development Authority has demolished around 6,295 illegal...
Islamabad : The emergence of mobile puncture shops in the twin cities has gained significant popularity among riders...
Rawalpindi : The inaction by the concerned departments of the city government against the illegal encroachments is...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Zoo has finally received an allocation of Rs500 million to resurrect a ‘most-modern’...
Street vendor busies in roasting peanuts to earn his livelihood for support his family, on the arrival of cold waves...
Comments