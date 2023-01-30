Urs of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz ends

Islamabad : The 811th Annual three-day ‘Urs’ of the great Sufi Saint of the Indian sub-continent, Hazoor Sultan-ul-Hind, Khawaja Khawajagan, Khawaja Gh­arib Nawaz, Sayyidna Moinuddin Chishti, Ajmeri concluded on Sunday at Gul­sh­an-e-Sultan-ul-Hind, Ajmeri, in Fateh Jang Road, Mohri Phatak, Islamabad, says a press release.

This time, along with the Urs Khwaja Gharib Nawaz (R.A.), the centenary celebration of continuous Sajjadgi of Dewaan Syed Alley Rasool was also held as the Sajjad Nasheen of Ajmer Sharif.

Every year, Urs of Pak Khawaja Gharib Nawaz is held at Gulshan-e-Sultan-ul-Hind, Ajmeri, Pindi Fateh Jang Road. This year too, a large number of Sheikhs, scholars and devotees participated from all over the country. The Urs Mubarak was presided over by Hazrat. Dewan Syed Ali Habib Ali Khan organised by Crown prince Peerzada Syed Alley Wajih. At the end of the Urs Hazrat Dewan Syed Al-Habib Ali Khan Madzala-ul-Aali offered a special prayer for the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.