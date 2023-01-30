 
close
Monday January 30, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

S Africa will not ditch coal

By AFP
January 30, 2023

JOHANNESBURG: Coal-rich but energy-starved South Africa will not immediately abandon its fossil-fuelled electricity generating plants as it transitions to cleaner forms of power, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday.

South Africa, one of the world´s largest polluters which generates about 80 percent of its electricity through coal, is in the grip of an energy crisis. It has been blamed on ageing power stations, sabotage and theft of coal and spare parts by organised gangs.

Comments