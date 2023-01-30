S Africa will not ditch coal

JOHANNESBURG: Coal-rich but energy-starved South Africa will not immediately abandon its fossil-fuelled electricity generating plants as it transitions to cleaner forms of power, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday.

South Africa, one of the world´s largest polluters which generates about 80 percent of its electricity through coal, is in the grip of an energy crisis. It has been blamed on ageing power stations, sabotage and theft of coal and spare parts by organised gangs.