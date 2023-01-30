PAF down Wapda in Inter-dept basketball

ISLAMABAD: PAF upset Wapda in the last leg of an important pool round match of the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

PAF defeated Wapda by 75-73 to surprise sizeable gathering. Wapda had 15 points lead going into the last quarter of the match but failed to sustain it ultimately losing a nail-biter.

Umair Jan (25 points) along with Ahmad Jan and Muhammad Mehtab ten points each played well for PAF.

Army continued their winning streak defeating POF by 104-30 points. Mohammad Shahid netted 17 points and Mohammad Shahbaz sunk 15 points for Army side.