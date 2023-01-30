Leicester sign Brazilian Tete

LONDON: Leicester have bolstered their attacking options for a Premier League survival fight with the signing of Brazilian under-23 international Tete until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old is contracted to Shakhtar Donetsk, but has been at Lyon since March 2022 under the FIFA ruling which allowed all foreign players to suspend their contracts in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. As it stands, he is due to return to Shakhtar on July 1.
ISLAMABAD: PAF upset Wapda in the last leg of an important pool round match of the Inter-Departmental National...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Reds, Faisalabad, and Peshawar won their matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Basketball...
ISLAMABAD: Palestine’s team was on the move as it stunned defending champions Sri Lanka in the 15th BFA West Asia...
KARACHI: The country's premier wrestler Mohammad Inam has requested the government to provide foreign training to a...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich saw their lead in the Bundesliga cut to just one point on Saturday after Randal Kolo Muani´s...
KARACHI: National junior hockey championship 2023 would be organised in March in Karachi or Lahore, as Pakistan Hockey...
Comments