Leicester sign Brazilian Tete

LONDON: Leicester have bolstered their attacking options for a Premier League survival fight with the signing of Brazilian under-23 international Tete until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Shakhtar Donetsk, but has been at Lyon since March 2022 under the FIFA ruling which allowed all foreign players to suspend their contracts in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. As it stands, he is due to return to Shakhtar on July 1.