Afraid to work

After the deliberate dissolution of the of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the dreams and hopes of the PTI appear to have been shattered. This reckless move has only put more pressure on them to topple the PDM government, barring which they are powerless.
The PTI should come out of its self-imposed exile and actually try to govern as much as it can. They didn’t do much of it while in power and seem to be running away from the opportunity and responsibility of doing something constructive now that they are out of power.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
This letter refers to the news report ‘Facts, figures prove Imran govt liable for current economic mess: Ishaq...
Imran Khan continues blaming the institutions for his ouster from power. But, all the while, the pendulum of popular...
We have a duty, as human beings, to help others in need and even the smallest gestures can go a long way. This winter...
Consumerism compels people to constantly buy new versions of the same old thing, leading to ever-expanding piles of...
According to a report by the International Diabetes Federation, as of 2021, Pakistan had the third highest population...
Sport is a part of our popular culture and imagination. It is not confined to those who simply play it. Cricket has...
Comments