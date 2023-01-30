Afraid to work

After the deliberate dissolution of the of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the dreams and hopes of the PTI appear to have been shattered. This reckless move has only put more pressure on them to topple the PDM government, barring which they are powerless.

The PTI should come out of its self-imposed exile and actually try to govern as much as it can. They didn’t do much of it while in power and seem to be running away from the opportunity and responsibility of doing something constructive now that they are out of power.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock