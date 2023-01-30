The three Rs

Consumerism compels people to constantly buy new versions of the same old thing, leading to ever-expanding piles of waste. This waste goes on to poison our soil and air. We must step away from unconstrained consumerism and move towards recycling. Several things can be recycled such as plastics, glass, metal, electronics, and many other items.

In many cases, we simply do not need to buy new things as the old products will suffice. Such habits will help reduce the amounts of waste we produce and lower pollution levels. Maintaining a clean environment isn’t just easy on the eyes but it helps us live healthier lives. Furthermore, recycling our waste and being more conscious of our purchasing habits helps us save money and time.

Abdul Qadir

Turbat