Hail to the King

Sport is a part of our popular culture and imagination. It is not confined to those who simply play it. Cricket has captured Pakistan’s national imagination since the country’s birth. Our captain, Babar Azam, recently bagged the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award, two of the most prestigious individual awards in the sport. Azam’s consistency and passion for the game have lifted him to the ranks of the world’s top batsmen and cricketers in general. He is now recognized as the undisputed king of ODI batsmen. His journey have been a rare source of hope, encouragement and pride for Pakistan’s young people.

Habibullah Soomro

Tharparkar