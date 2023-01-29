Rule of law being flouted: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the rule of law is being flouted in the country.

The government is resorting to vindictive actions to cover up its incompetence and divert public attention. No political case was made during the PTI era as cases against PPP and PMLN leaders had been lodged by both the parties themselves, but now they have joined each other. Elections are the only solution to get the country out of chaos.

He was addressing a ceremony held to mark the joining of the PTI by the Workers Alliance comprising youths of eight union councils of PP-217, leaving the Salman Naeem group. Qureshi said the PTI was fighting politically within the law and Constitution. The government has a one-point agenda to extend their power and take revenge on Imran Khan and the PTI. The PDM government has failed in every sector. There is no unity in the PDM alliance. He said the economy was on the path to destruction. The dollar has disappeared. The value of the rupee is falling day by day. A huge storm of inflation is brewing. Two finance ministers of the PMLN government are accusing each other of incompetence. The corrupt would have to face accountability.