Afghan female students not allowed to sit university entrance exam

KABUL: The Taliban-run Ministry of Higher Education ordered private universities in Afghanistan not to allow female students to sit university entrance exams next month, underscoring its policy to restrict women from tertiary education.
A letter from the ministry was addressed to institutions in Afghanistan’s northern provinces, including Kabul, where exams are due to take place from the end of February. The letter said those institutions that did not observe the rules would face legal action.
The Higher Education Ministry in December told universities not to allow female students “until further notice”. Days later, the administration stopped most female NGO workers from working.
Most girls’ highschools have also been closed by authorities.
The restrictions on women’s work and education have drawn condemnation internationally. Western diplomats have signalled the Taliban would need to change course on its policies towards women to have a chance of formal international recognition and an easing of its economic isolation.
