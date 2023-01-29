BIEK announces results of Science General Group Part I

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the results of the Annual Examinations 2022 for the Science General Group’s Part I.
According to the BEIK, as many as 7,922 candidates got registered for the Science General Group exams, while 7,759 candidates took them.
In these examinations, 3,589 candidates passed all six papers, 1,909 passed five papers, 1,106 cleared four papers, 611 got through three papers, 306 passed two papers and 149 passed one paper.
