Naeem hopes PTI will not let PPP have its mayor

The people of Karachi have supported the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in the local government polls to express their disapproval for the feudal mindset of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The Karachi JI emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, said this on Saturday as he spoke to a delegation of the Pakistan Steel Labour Union (PSLU) who called on him at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the election of the mayor and deputy mayor was important not because the posts were lucrative but because it was a matter of safeguarding Karachi and its people from the feudal and dictatorial mindset of the PPP.

The JI city emir expressed his believe that after the February 2 proceedings by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the JI would get back its seats stolen by the PPP through rigging in the local government polls.

He expressed the hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would play its due role against the PPP's design to install its mayor in the megalopolis.

Talking about the issues of the Pakistan Steel Mill, he said the JI would take up the matter after the election of the city mayor in Karachi. He assured the delegation that the affected employees would have a strong voice of the JI in their support.

He added that the JI had always supported the labour fraternity and demanded resolution of their issues.

The delegation explained the ordeal of the Steel Mill labourers and tactics employed by the PPP government to usurp their rights.

The delegation included PSLU President Asim Bhatti, General Secretary Ali Gabol and others.