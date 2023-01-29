Missing Pakistani girl found detained in Bangalore jail

A Pakistani woman, Iqra Jiwani, who went missing from

Hyderabad four months ago, is learnt to have been arrested in the Indian city of Bangalore.

The case of Jiwani, a resident of Hyderabad, came to light after she was found staying illegally in India. On September 19, 2022, her father Sohail Jiwani had filed an FIR (No. 86/22) of her disappearance at the Hyderabad city police station.

Sohail said in the FIR that his daughter had gone to the Federal Government College, Cantt. After she did not reach home till 1pm, he went to the police station and registered a case. Iqra Jiwani was arrested on January 23 in Bangalore, India, and according to the Bangalore police, the woman had been living illegally and had married a man, named Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to family sources, Iqra Jiwani befriended an Indian boy while playing the online ludo game. Later, she left home in September 2022 with a passport. According to Iqra’s father, he does not know how she reached India from Pakistan. He said his daughter is a second-year college student and she has been trapped by a miscreant.

According to family sources, Iqra Jiwani had bene in contact with her mother by phone two weeks before her arrest and she had told her that she had married Sameer Ansari. On January 23, it was known through TV channels that she had married an Indian boy in Bangalore and was arrested for illegal residence. According to Indian channels, Jiwani had entered India from the Nepal border and had been staying without any visa.