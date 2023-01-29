PTI holds demonstration at Numaish to express solidarity with Imran Khan

Dozens of supporters and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday held a demonstration at Numaish Chowrangi in order to express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

According to a statement issued by the PTI, the protest was led by Karachi PTI President Bilal Ghaffar. A large number of women and children also participated in the demonstration in which protesters shouted slogans against the Sindh and federal governments.

Addressing the protesters, Sindh PTI President Ali Haider Zaidi said the government and those who had imposed it should know that the attack on Khan and making cases against Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry would not help the economy.

He said Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister of the country three times and destroyed its economy.

When Khan became the prime minister, he tried to fix the economy and eventually it became stable, Zaidi claimed, adding that when the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s government was imposed on Pakistan, it pushed the country again into economic crisis. The PTI leader said the party chairman had already named Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali

Zardari as a conspirator who along with some other people had planned an assassination attack on him. He asked the Supreme Court to take a suo motu notice of Khan’s statement.

Zaidi maintained that even foreign filmmakers had made several films depicting corruption committed by Zardari, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz. We would feel proud when films were made on Imran Khan because he was an asset of Pakistan, he added.

The PTI’s Sindh chief reiterated that Khan was the red line for the PTI. He said that when the rulers said they would arrest the PTI chairman, the mothers of the country stood in front of his Zaman Park residence with their children to ensure that he was not touched.

He claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not given anything to Karachi during its 15-year government. He remarked that the Sindh government’s performance had just been bringing in 50 buses in 15 years.

Neither was Karachi given its right according to local government laws nor were transparent elections conducted, he said.

Zaidi remarked that the people of Karachi were intelligent and they knew that the local government polls had been rigged by the PPP with the help of the Sindh police.

He rejected the results of the local government elections and claimed that the people of Karachi were standing with Khan.

On the occasion, PTI Sindh Assembly member Saeed Afridi said that Chaudhry was a lawyer but he was brought to the court like a terrorist. “We are not going to bow down and we are not going to leave Imran Khan's side,” he declared.

The PTI parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, Khurrum Sher Zaman, said Maryam Nawaz went for surgery after stealing money of the people of Pakistan as if she had conquered London.

He said the entire nation was asking Maryam why her father did not come back along along with her. He added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz even after gathering millions of people in Lahore was still running away from elections.

The Sharif family should stop considering the Pakistani nation its slave, he said.