FIR registered for police station attack

SWABI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday registered the first information report (FIR) against suspected militants for a grenade-attack on the Yar Hussain Police Station, said police officials.

The militants riding two motorcycles had attacked the Yar Hussain Police Station with two hand-grenades in Razaar tehsil, injuring one policeman. The CTD personnel collected evidence from the spot. The police officials said no-one was arrested in the search operation launched after the incident.

Meanwhile, the militants accepted responsibility for the attack, saying the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had attacked the Yar Hussain Police Station in Swabi district in which at least one cop was injured.