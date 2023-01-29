FIR registered for police station attack

SWABI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday registered the first information report (FIR) against suspected militants for a grenade-attack on the Yar Hussain Police Station, said police officials.
The militants riding two motorcycles had attacked the Yar Hussain Police Station with two hand-grenades in Razaar tehsil, injuring one policeman. The CTD personnel collected evidence from the spot. The police officials said no-one was arrested in the search operation launched after the incident.
Meanwhile, the militants accepted responsibility for the attack, saying the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had attacked the Yar Hussain Police Station in Swabi district in which at least one cop was injured.
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has installed billboards at famous tourist attractions for...
PESHAWAR: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad held a consultation with businessmen about issues pertaining...
MARDAN: Rising prices of roti has concerned people while the district administration and food authorities have failed...
NOWSHERA: The lawyer fraternity and local residents staged a protest on Saturday against the police for failing to...
PESHAWAR: The Bajaur Action Committee, a body of elders vying for peace, on Saturday called for concrete measures to...
PESHAWAR: A person sustained serious injuries when explosive material ripped into his house situated in Daudzai, a...
Comments