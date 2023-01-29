PAF, POF in basketball semis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) have checked into the semi-finals of the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

In Saturday matches, PAF accounted for Police 85-29 following an early ascendency where they were seen getting well ahead 49-10 at the breather.

Umair Jan (21 points) and Mehtab Akram (16 points) were seen at ease to net the baskets including some long-range three-pointers. Ali Raza with 20 points was also outstanding for the Police.

POF were seen edging out Navy 68-56 in a tight match that could have gone either way.

Farrukh Sher with 20 and Muhammad Farooq with 14 points stood above the rest.

“The championship is an effort to revive basketball in the country. Hopefully, with the help of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) we will organise more such national events in the future,” Dr Ouj E Zahoor, Secretary Federal Basketball Association (FBBA), said.