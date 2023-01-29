Well-trodden path

The trends we have seen under Ishaq Dar’s many turns as finance minister were already well established long before he was a fixture in the political scene. Starting from Muhammad Shoaib, who became an adviser to the World Bank after serving as finance minister, Pakistan’s financial system has been moulded to rely on imported technology and discourage any investment in human capital.
After spending decades doing things a certain way, a certain path dependency kicks in and it will take many tries before we can successfully change course.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
Innovations and developments in the field of artificial intelligence are a game-changer for people throughout the...
Jacinda Ardern recently stepped down as the PM of New Zealand saying “I am human. We give as much as we can for as...
There have been many Islamophobic attacks and incidents targeting Muslims all around the world in recent years. The...
After wreaking havoc on the economy for the past four months with his disastrous policies, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar...
The rupee has plunged to a new record low against the dollar. Finance minister Ishaq Dar’s promises to bring the...
Pakistan has slowly been turned into a lawless banana republic. The worst part is that the institutions responsible...
Comments