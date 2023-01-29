Under attack

There have been many Islamophobic attacks and incidents targeting Muslims all around the world in recent years. The irrational hatred for Muslims and Islam has grown to frightening proportions, and it seems there are extremists in every corner of the world who will not waste any opportunity to harm and abuse Muslims.

The individuals and organizations responsible for such acts should be punished like any other person who shows hatred towards others based on their religion, culture or race. There should be a serious discussion in the West, in particular, to prevent such incidents in the future as they only inflame communal tensions and lead to more violence and hatred.

Maryam Mohsin

Kech