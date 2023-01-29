Local government

There is no denying the fact that corruption has deep roots in Pakistan. In Karachi, a city of over 20 million people, parking and traffic are major headaches. At the same time, the parking and traffic departments are a cesspool of bribery, unjust fines, poor record-keeping and rent-seeking. Doubtless, many other urban centres suffer from similar problems. I would attribute this issue to the top down manner in which our cities are run, with the provincial government holding much of the real power.
This cripples decision-making at the municipal level. It becomes rigid and unresponsive to the unique needs of different localities. This country needs to be run in a bottom-up manner that gives municipal authorities the independence and finances they need to manage their own affairs.
Yash Raj
Karachi
