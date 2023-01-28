Zardari, Fazl discuss political, electoral strategy

ISLAMABAD: PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and PDM chief Fazlur Rehman Friday met here and discussed the coalition government’s political, economic and electoral strategy.
In the meeting that lasted around one hour at the Zardari House at night, the country’s political situation, upcoming by-elections on 33 NA seats, and the PDM’s decision on not taking part in the by-elections came under discussion. Source privy to the meeting said Zardari advised that the field should not be left open for Imran. It was decided to continue the consultation process among the coalition troika — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Zardari and Fazlur Rehman.
