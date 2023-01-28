Islamic Law of Inheritance bill submitted in NA

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali has submitted a bill “Islamic Law of Inheritance 2023” in the lower house.

The bill consisting of 52 pages is based on detailed injunction of inheritance in Islam. If the bill is passed by the parliament, it shall be applied to the Muslim citizens of Pakistan.

The uniqueness of the law is that various eminent muftis and legal experts have contributed towards its completion. Besides, the law has been approved by multiple centres of fatwas of all schools of thought as well as the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). The law was sent by the council to the ministry of law for its enactment but an action is yet to be taken. The Holy Quran not only specifies the share of each heir, it also pronounces that these shares are fixed by Allah. This implies that while acting on these commands, it must be kept in mind that these shares have been specified by Allah, read the bill.