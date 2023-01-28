SC orders Sindh police to recover kidnapped girls in a month

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Friday said that the court wants to strengthen the state institutions and avoid exercising its original jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution by taking suo motu notices.

Heading a three-member bench hearing the case regarding the recovery of two daughters of Dr Mehreen Baloch of Karachi kidnapped by father Asif Baloch, the Chief Justice observed that although they don’t take suo motu notice but will ensure the protection of fundamental rights of the people.

The Court directed Sindh police to recover the two girls within a month and adjourned the hearing. “We don’t take suo moto notice so that institutions should render their work and in the present political situation of the country, all the constitutional institutions should work in accordance with law and the Constitution”, the CJP remarked.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Mianallah observed that someone has to be answerable on the issue of missing citizens. “Tell us the names of those who are responsible for this and we will take action against them”, Justice Minallah asked the Additional Attorney General.

The judge observed that the daughters of the petitioner are missing for the last six years but no one is ready to accept the responsibility. “Had prompt action been taken against the people, responsible for missing persons, we would have not heard this case”, Justice Athar Minallah remarked. “Admit that the administration is incapable to protect the citizens of the country”, the Judge further told the law officer.

During the hearing, Sindh Chief Secretary admitted the failure of the police in the instant matter. However, he submitted that efforts are underway on a high level to recover the girls. Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial observed that influential people provided support to Asif, the father of daughters in the kidnapping and also provided protection to the accused as well. The Chief Justice further observed that there should not be political interference in the police, adding that the situation in Balochistan police is quite better but Sindh and Punjab will have to make improvements by discouraging political interference.

Justice Ayesha A Malik observed that a person has become so strong and defused the whole system. Meanwhile, the court ordered the Sindh police to recover the abducted daughters of Dr Mehreen Baloch within a month and adjourned the hearing.