KP governor hints at delay in elections

PESHAWAR: Hinting at the possible delay in elections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has said that he does not see the conduct of polls in the province within the stipulated time frame of three months.

During an interaction with journalists on Friday, the governor said: “400 tribal elders have requested him that elections should be held after three to four months.” He added: “If a province demands to conduct census first or intelligence agencies advise to postpone elections then how will the elections be held?”

According to the governor, a tribal jirga — comprising 400 elders belonging to merged districts — demanded the conduct of a census before holding the general elections. He said the ECP would conduct the elections keeping in view the reports of departments concerned.

Governor said that caretaker cabinet was working to shoulder its responsibilities while holding the elections was the domain of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said that holding elections in a fair and impartial way would positively impact the security situation besides addressing the economic problems.

Ghulam Ali said that those, who refused reconciliation in the past, were now resorting to agitation and demanding for the holding of elections, adding that these elements needed political orientation.

He said the people supported the state and the elements, who had waged a war by making allegations, would soon meet their logical end Earlier, the governor unveiled the glittering winners and runners-up trophies and playing kits of the first Peshawar Press Club Zalmi Media T10 Cricket Cup here.

Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik along with senior journalists warmly received the governor on his arrival at the press club.

Peshawar Press Club General Secretary Irfan Musazai lauded CEO Zalmi Foundation Javed Afridi and its management for extending support to Zalmi Media Cricket Cup wherein a total of 8 teams, including more than 200 journalists, are taking part.

He said the Peshawar Press Club and the Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were going to organize the first event soon after the newly elected body.

He said earlier it was planned to have 16 teams but due to shortage of time, the T10 Media Cricket League will have eight teams and the matches will be played on knock-out basis in three days in historical Islamia College University Cricket Ground Peshawar for which all arrangements have also been made.

Arshad Aziz Malik while welcoming the governor said that sports activities were a regular feature of Peshawar Press Club with the aim to provide much needed physical and mental relief to its members that increased to over 600.

He said the Annual Sports Gala for male and female members and the 7th edition of the Twenty20 Media Cricket League-2023 would also be organized wherein such activities would be open for all members. Speaking on this occasion, Governor Ghulam Ali said that sports was an essential component to stay healthy. He said healthy activities like this were very important for journalists.