Saturday January 28, 2023
World

Iran executes more than 50 people so far this year

By AFP
January 28, 2023

PARIS: Iranian authorities have executed 55 people so far in 2023, a rights group said on Friday, adding that the surging use of the death penalty aims to create fear as protests shake the country. Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said it has confirmed at least 55 executions in the first 26 days of this year.

