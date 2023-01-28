Greek government survives vote over wiretap scandal

ATHENS: Greece´s government on Friday easily survived a no-confidence vote called by the opposition over a long-running wiretap scandal in which top officials were targeted by state intelligence for months.
The censure motion was defeated by 156 votes to 143 in the 300-seat chamber, parliament vice chairman Haralambos Athanassiou said after the official count.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had welcomed the vote ahead of time as an opportunity to promote his government´s record ahead of elections in spring. But leftist former premier Alexis Tsipras called for the no-confidence vote on Wednesday, calling Mitsotakis the “mastermind and leader” behind a “criminal network” that had wiretapped officials´ phones.
Tsipras said that the head of Greece´s communications watchdog ADAE told him that an audit of national telecom operators last month uncovered that several senior officials had been under surveillance.
He identified Greece´s former energy minister, army chief and former national security advisor as being among the officials. Tsipras said the ADAE´s chairman Christos Rammos had told him on Tuesday that the officials had been under surveillance by state intelligence agency EYP.
TOKYO: Japan´s government will drop its recommendation to wear masks indoors and downgrade its medical classification...
TEHRAN: One of Iran´s top clerics, Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem, has spoken out against the use of violence to...
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel and Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip traded missile fire on Friday,...
HELSINKI: A Helsinki court on Friday found two Finnish newspaper journalists guilty of disclosing national secrets and...
MUMBAI: Trading in the business empire of Asia´s richest man Gautam Adani was halted on Friday following a 15 percent...
KAMPALA: A Ugandan TV station said on Friday it had suspended three employees over the airing of a satirical clip...
Comments