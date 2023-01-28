Wigan sack Toure after nine matches

LONDON: Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has been sacked by Wigan after failing to win any of his nine games in charge of the Championship strugglers.
Toure only agreed a three-and-a-half year contract at Wigan on November 29, but his disastrous reign is already over.
The Latics took just two points from Toure’s seven league matches, with a 2-0 loss to Luton last weekend leaving them bottom of the table, four points from safety.
Wigan were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Luton after a replay as the pressure mounted on Toure.
Hired to replace Leam Richardson at Wigan, Toure was in his first managerial role following assistant coaching spells with Ivory Coast, Celtic and Leicester.
The 41-year-old’s dismissal leaves Wigan looking for their fifth permanent manager in the last three years.
