Karachi Marathon 4 tomorrow

KARACHI: The NBP Commissioner Karachi Marathon 4 will be held on Sunday (tomorrow) here at the Nishan-e-Pakistan, Sea View.

The shirts for the marathon were unveiled at a news conference here at the Karachi Gymkhana on Friday.

Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon said that the stage is set for the historic event.

“The marathon will be held on January 29. It's the biggest event of Karachi sports calendar and the only event of this kind in Pakistan,” Iqbal told the news conference.

“This year around 40,000 people are expected to feature in the event which has been funded by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). In the event people from all walks of life will feature,” the commissioner said.

“There is also on the spot registration and the people will have to report at 7am on Sunday and the registration process will be held from 7:15am to 9:45am. The event will formally kick off at 10am,” Iqbal said.

He said that besides prize money for the winners in all categories, certificates will also be awarded to all participants.

The commissioner said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the marathon.

The event carries fun run for families and children (differently abled people), category-1 (12 kilometre) for both men and women and category-2 (7.5km) for both men and women.