Musicians stage rally against ‘embezzlement’ in Dubai Expo

MARDAN: Singers, musicians and tabla players of Mardan district staged a protest rally outside Mardan Press Club against alleged embezzlement of billions of rupees in the name of singers in the recent Dubai Expo.
Singers, musicians and people related to culture largely attended the rally, led by Wahab Dard, Liaqat Ali, Saleem Daryab, Siraj Khan and others.
Addressing the protest rally, the speakers demanded a probe into the embezzlement of billions of rupees in the name of singers in the Dubai Expo. The speakers said that the money should be returned to the singers, musicians and culture authorities.
They demanded that a selection committee consisting of experienced musicians should be formed to select singers and musicians for domestic and foreign musical events.
They said that the contract system should be abolished. They said that 18 years ago, spaces for musicians were eliminated in Dabgari bazaar at Peshawar. They added that after the elimination of Dabgari bazaar, people related to culture began wandering in different places.
They said the government should specify spaces to musicians so that they can continue their business. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.
Meanwhile, members of Mardan Press Club staged a protest rally outside the press club against the cases registered against Director News of a private news channel Imad Yousaf in Islamabad.
The protest rally was led by Mardan Press Club President Bakht Mohammad Yousafzai, General Secretary Shahab Akbar, Senior Journalists Ashraf Khan and Musrat Khan Asi.
