Another caretaker cabinet member takes oath

PESHAWAR: Manzoor Khan took oath as the 15th member of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Governor’s House on Friday.
KP Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath and felicitated Manzoor Khan on his new constitutional responsibilities.
Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, provincial ministers Shafiullah, Fazl Elahi, Hamid Shah, Commissioner Peshawar division Riaz Khan Mehsud, administrative officers, and social and civil personalities witnessed the oath-taking ceremony.
PESHAWAR: The excitement and happiness of special child Zilkifl was worth seeing when he was cuddled by the managing...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University ’s Institute of Nursing Sciences organised a seminar on women’s health on...
ABBOTTABAD: The Hazara-based political parties on Friday criticized the process of selection of the caretaker cabinet...
PESHAWAR: TheMet Office on Friday predicted rain with snowfall over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from January 28...
PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding was inked Friday among Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Pak-Austria...
DIR: The officials of Rescue 1122 pulled out the bodies of the four persons, who had been trapped alive under a...
Comments