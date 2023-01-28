Another caretaker cabinet member takes oath

PESHAWAR: Manzoor Khan took oath as the 15th member of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Governor’s House on Friday.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath and felicitated Manzoor Khan on his new constitutional responsibilities.

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, provincial ministers Shafiullah, Fazl Elahi, Hamid Shah, Commissioner Peshawar division Riaz Khan Mehsud, administrative officers, and social and civil personalities witnessed the oath-taking ceremony.