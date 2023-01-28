Seven held with illegal weapons

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to the police spokesman, Westridge, Bani, Saddar Wah, Dhamial, and Rawat police rounded up seven namely Zohaib Imtiaz, Muhammad Ali, Abdullah, Ahsan, Shehryar, Shabbir and Ali, and recovered six 30-bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.