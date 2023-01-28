LDA DG reviews Samanabad underpass project

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan visited the Samanabad underpass project and reviewed the development works.

LDA Director General said that on the directions of caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, additional machinery and labour have been deployed on the construction of Samanabad Underpass project and LDA teams will put all efforts to complete the project by April 15 instead of September 30. All resources will be used to achieve the task and construction work is going on day and night.

LDA DG visited the under-construction Samanabad underpass project and reviewed the ongoing construction work. Chief Engineer II Mazhar Hussain Khan, Project Director Muhammad Asad and other engineers concerned briefed the DG about the ongoing construction work. Aamir Ahmad Khan directed that all supporting departments should speed up the work and any negligence or delay will not be tolerated. Director General LDA said that for the early completion of the project, sewerage, water supply and transfer of electricity polls should be completed on priority basis.

DG said that he would personally supervise construction work and monitor development at every stage. He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of construction works. TEPA should work with the traffic police to devise an effective traffic management plan to save the valuable time of the citizens, DG added. He directed the labour working on the project to strictly follow all safety measures and SOPs. DG LDA Aamir Ahmed Khan said that the construction of Samanabad underpass would facilitate the movement of people in Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Toheed Park, Multan Road, Chauburji, Chowk Yateem Khana and adjoining areas.