Police given free hand to maintain law, order: Naqvi

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rahman at the Governor's House and discussed different matters, including the impartial and transparent holding of general elections.

The caretaker chief minister asserted that law and order was a priority of the government. The police have been given a free hand in this regard as a peaceful environment was a right of every citizen, he added and remarked that the caretaker government was ready to fulfil the responsibility of holding free and fair elections. The provincial administration would perform its duties impartially and the constitutional role would be performed within the framework of the election commission, he further said.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Mayo Hospital suddenly and inquired after the health of domestic maid Maryam who was subjected to torture and was under treatment in the Mayo Hospital surgical tower.

Mohsin Naqvi consoled the girl and assured her of provision of justice as soon as possible. The girl wept when she narrated the incident to Caretaker chief minister about torture and burning her. Mohsin Naqvi encouraged the victim and prayed for her early recovery.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his affection with the victim and promised that those who committed torture and cruelty would soon be brought in the stern grip of law. Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the doctors about the treatment being provided to Maryam. He gave necessary directions to the hospital administration about the treatment of Maryam and asserted that no stone should be left unturned in giving proper treatment to Maryam.

Caretaker chief minister ordered the doctors to provide best treatment facilities to the victim. Mohsin Naqvi also consoled the victim’s mother as well as assured her of provision of justice at the earliest. He said that committing torture was a matter of grave concern for the whole society. Caretaker CM outlined that justice would be provided to the victim and the accused would not be able to escape punishment.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that he would himself review the progress being made in the case and would visit her again. Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir and CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana also accompanied him.

ministers: Caretaker provincial ministers called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday. Caretaker CM felicitated the ministers and expressed good wishes to them. Mohsin Naqvi said that the responsibility bestowed by Allah Almighty has been dedicated to serving the people. The people should see relief from every department and in a short period and the ministers should do such works which are remembered by the people, he maintained. Among those who met the caretaker CM included the Provincial Minister for Energy, Industries, Investment and Skills Development SM Tanveer, the Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Schools Education Mansoor Qadir, Provincial Minister Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Murad, Provincial Minister for C&W and Excise and Taxation Bilal Afzal and Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir.