Governor asks KMC to draw up five-year plan for Karachi’s development

The next elected mayor of Karachi will have control over merely 27 per cent land of the provincial capital.

This was stated during a briefing given by Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman to Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House on Friday.

The briefing was about the role and functions of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and it was attended by the heads of various departments of the corporation. Rehman informed the governor that the KMC is responsible for only 27 per cent land and looks after 47 parks and 106 roads in the city.

He said KMC officials had been showing excellence and working diligently in their respective fields of specialisation to serve the residents of Karachi in the best possible manner.

The governor asked the officials to prepare a five-year plan for the progress and development of the city. He said the plan should indicate the likely transformation of Karachi over the period of the next five years and it should take into account all the main collective needs of the residents.

He mentioned that the KMC was the largest municipal agency in the country and accordingly a bigger responsibility rested on its shoulders, which was to develop the city. He advised the KMC officials to do their best for the progress of the city. He also asked them to take steps to enhance the revenue earnings of the KMC.