Serving the public

In November of last year, the government announced it would be adding 13 new metro routes in Islamabad. This is a good step to provide comfortable and more accessible public transport to the residents of the capital.
Hopefully, the relevant authorities will not back-track on this promise and these new routes will be operational as soon as possible.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed that he and his colleagues played a critical role in averting a...
Our country depends heavily on Balochistan for its natural gas supplies, and yet, the people of this province are the...
Local communities in Gilgit-Baltistan have not been included in decision-making for projects that affect them. In...
In Sindh, the educational system has been in terminal decline for decades. The curriculum needs to be revised and...
The depreciation of the rupee could be converted into an opportunity if our finance ministry can play its cards right....
Now that Ishaq Dar has all but acceded to the IMF’s demands, we can call it a victory for Miftah Ismail. The former...
Comments