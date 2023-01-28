 
Saturday January 28, 2023
Serving the public

January 28, 2023

In November of last year, the government announced it would be adding 13 new metro routes in Islamabad. This is a good step to provide comfortable and more accessible public transport to the residents of the capital.

Hopefully, the relevant authorities will not back-track on this promise and these new routes will be operational as soon as possible.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad

