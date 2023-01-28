Local communities in Gilgit-Baltistan have not been included in decision-making for projects that affect them. In addition, extensive power outages remain a serious problem and the people of the region are increasingly worried about their land rights. To top it all off, the wheat subsidy for GB has been reduced while additional taxes might be implemented under the GB Revenue Authority Bill.

The people of GB recently braved freezing temperatures to come out and protest against the increasingly heavy-handed approach towards them. Is it too much to ask for the media to amplify the concerns of the people? GB is, after all, a part of this country too.

Rahila Zafar

Hunza