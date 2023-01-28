Miles to go

Being a resident of Karachi, transport problems have been a constant part of my life. Despite being the nation’s economic centre, the city’s inhabitants lack a reliable mass-transit infrastructure. To cater to the needs of the public, the Sindh government passed the long overdue Sindh Mass Transit Authority Act (SMTA) in 2014, and several mass transit projects have been launched or are in the works. I appreciate the initiative of the government but these projects are not yet accessible to all. The Peoples Bus Service, Abdul Sattar Edhi project and Green line all have specific routes which do not cover several areas such as the densely populated Baldia Town. Most people who use public transport are still riding on the old, overcrowded buses.
Nazish Ghulam Ali
Karachi
