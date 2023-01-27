Naeem hopeful of securing six UCs after ECP hearing on Feb 2

KARACHI: The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has welcomed assurance given by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and chief election commissioner that the results of the recent local government polls in Karachi will be rectified as per the Form 11 and strict action will be taken against the returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) involved in changing the results.
Addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq on Thursday, Rehman said he hoped that the JI would retrieve its six seats stolen by biased ROs and DROs on the next ECP hearing on February 2.
He claimed that the JI would form the local government in Karachi as it had emerged as the single largest party in the metropolis both in terms of popular votes as well as seats. He stated that the JI had been striving hard to develop a consensus among all the political quarters for the progress and development of Karachi.
About the 11 union committees in Karachi where the local government elections for chairmen and vice chairmen were delayed, the JI leader demanded that the ECP appoint ROs and DROs other than those working under the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh in order to ensure transparency.
