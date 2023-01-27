‘Govt to introduce reforms to empower women’

Islamabad : The federal government is striving to introduce reforms to build great empowerment of women with strong avenues for financial stability, said head of Prime Minister of Pakistan's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi on Wednesday.

In Pakistan, women make up 51% of the population but are still dependent on the men in their communities; it is therefore critically important we introduce projects and platforms which promote independence - financially and through empowerment initiatives. I commend L’Oréal Paris Pakistan and CIRCLE for providing such a platform and building such an important initiative, which not only has provided thousands of women with digital skills training but its also striving to change lives and communities,” Salman Sufi told an event celebrating the digital literacy programme's graduates here.

The L'Oréal Fund for Women held the function in collaboration with the women-led not-for- profit tech startup CIRCLE to celebrate the Digital Literacy Programme graduating batch.

Launched in March 2022, over 5,000 women across 80 cities have been trained under the programme, meeting the target set out at its inception. French Ambassador Nicolas Galey appreciated the L’Oréal for the ambitious and inclusive social and environmental responsibility policy.

"I do not forget, of course, the emergency aid provided by L’Oréal to UNHCR for the victims of last year's floods. It is our strong view that no society can progress if women are not fully involved. Gender equality is obviously a question of human rights and basic justice, but also a key factor for development."

The envoy said France was strongly committed to the cause, and he believed that the role of the private sector is as crucial as that of government. He said the programme was a great contribution to women's empowerment. L’Oréal Pakistan managing director Qawi Naseer, who was also in attendance, said he was deeply inspired by the success of the Digital Literacy Programme and the impact it has had on the lives of all the women that took a part in it.

"We aimed to educate 5000 women in Pakistan by the end of 2022 - a goal which has now been realized. We are proud to have contributed to their mission for women's empowerment,” he said. CIRCLE founder and CEO Sadaffe Abid said in today’s world, access to internet and digital literacy was a fundamental human right.

"I feel proud to share that our Digital Literacy Program graduates have learned digital tools, setup businesses and become active contributors to Pakistan’s economic growth. Women at the bottom of the pyramid face many challenges compounded by the tough economic scenario but they have shown courage and resilience learning new skills and striving for economic wellbeing of their families,” she said.