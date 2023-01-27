Shuttle service starts for police officials

Islamabad : The Islamabad police authorities, on the direction of IGP, have launched a shuttle service for police officials including male and female personnel, a police spokesman said.

The welfare of Islamabad Capital Police officials is going on, regular shuttle service has been started for Islamabad capital police for better conveyance facility, especially for ladies police personnel.

All officers and jawans of Islamabad Capital Police will be able to get benefit from the shuttle service, the shuttle service will be available on different routes of federal capital. From this service officials will reach their duty stations on time and can be saved by any kind of additional expenses and severe weather conditions.

IGP Islamabad said that every official of Islamabad Police is a valuable asset of the department. Resolving the problem faced by officials and their welfare is among top priorities. Such initiatives are aimed at raising the morale of police personnel, he added.