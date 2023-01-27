Iran releases dissident journalist

TEHRAN: Iranian dissident journalist Keyvan Samimi, imprisoned since December 2020, was released on Thursday, his family told AFP. Samimi, 74, had been sentenced to three years in prison for “plotting against national security”. “Samimi, who had been transferred last year to Semnan prison”, located nearly 200-km east of Tehran, “was released this afternoon”, his family said. The journalist had been granted permission to leave prison on medical grounds in February 2022.