China says Covid deaths down by nearly 80 percent

BEIJING: The number of daily Covid-19 deaths in China has fallen by nearly 80 percent since the start of the month, authorities have said, in a sign that the country´s unprecedented infection surge may have started to abate.

A wave of virus cases has washed over the world´s most populous nation since Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last month. Beijing´s figures are believed to only represent a fraction of the true toll, given China´s narrow definition of a Covid death and official estimates that swathes of the population have been infected.