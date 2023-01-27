CCTV cameras installed in Tank city

TANK: District administration has installed CCTV cameras to monitor ongoing construction work on the main city road to ensure the quality of work being undertaken under the Tank City Beautification Scheme.

An official said that the 24/7 CCTV monitoring through several CCTV cameras was ensured after it

was observed that the pace and

quality of work could be compromised during the construction of the project.

The total cost of the project is Rs112.553 million, which includes ancillary, structure, main drain and natural gas pit works.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak said that a proper digital recording of the CCTV cameras would be maintained at the district commissioner, Tank office and could be made readily available for the relevant officials and departments.

He said the initiative is the first of its kind in the remote Tank district to utilize modern technology in the project in which construction work is in progress on the main 2.85km city road.

“The completion of construction work would ensure the snarl-free flow of traffic, giving a spur to the trade and business activities, besides saving precious time of commuters and city dwellers,” he added.