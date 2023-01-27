Annual Gur Mela to start tomorrow

LAHORE:The Fifth Annual Lahori Gur [Jaggary] Mela 2023 is going to start here from tomorrow (Saturday), under the auspices of Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan.

The event will focus on revival of Pakistani traditional sports, including Gulli Danda, Bander Killa, Waanju, Pithu Garam, Stapu, Cocla Chhapaki, Ludoo and Latoo.

Alongside, live organic “Gur” (jaggary) making, horse-riding, food stalls, shooting and recreational cultural activities will also be held. Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Babar Raza said that the cultural heritage of Punjab was very deep-rooted and traditional sports and games play a vital role in development of a society.