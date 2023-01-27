Annual Gur Mela to start tomorrow

LAHORE:The Fifth Annual Lahori Gur [Jaggary] Mela 2023 is going to start here from tomorrow (Saturday), under the auspices of Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan.
The event will focus on revival of Pakistani traditional sports, including Gulli Danda, Bander Killa, Waanju, Pithu Garam, Stapu, Cocla Chhapaki, Ludoo and Latoo.
Alongside, live organic “Gur” (jaggary) making, horse-riding, food stalls, shooting and recreational cultural activities will also be held. Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Babar Raza said that the cultural heritage of Punjab was very deep-rooted and traditional sports and games play a vital role in development of a society.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company saved around Rs25 million of national exchequer by repairing small and large...
LAHORE:Police arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 2.800kg opium from their possession. The accused were...
Short-story writer and novelist Ume Amara. — Photo by authorLahore: Ume Amara, short-story writer and novelist,...
LAHORE Punjab Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police will fully cooperate with Iraqi...
LAHORE:The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of University of Okara ProfDr Sajid Rashid has stressed the need of...
LAHORE:All political parties should be asked to present their economic roadmap and financial reforms programme to the...
Comments