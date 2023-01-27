Green Line Train starts operation today

LAHORE:Long awaited Green Line Train will start operating as Premium Express of Pakistan Railways from today (Friday).

On the instructions of Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, breakfast, lunch, high tea and dinner will be provided to the passengers during the journey in the ticket price. Apart from this, high quality bedding and utility kit will also be provided. The high profile train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The train running from Margalla station to Karachi will stop at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Drug Road on the way. This train will be operated with new coaches that arrived from China recently. The turnaround time of the train is set at 22 hours which will be reduced over time. To make the train successful and ensure service quality, Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Additional General Manager Traffic. According to CEO Railways Salman Sadiq Shaikh, Green Line is introducing a new dimension in Pakistan Railways.