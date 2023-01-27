Some reward

Naudero, like most of the small towns in Sindh, has, ostensibly, been ruled by the PPP for decades. However, recent incidents of murder and theft point towards an altogether different reality. Thieves and other criminals operate with impunity and no steps are being taken to restore law and order.

The people fear that, soon, they will not be safe even inside the walls of their homes. The local government must take these issues into consideration and come to the aid of a city that has been loyal to their party throughout the years.

Muhsin Khan Bhutto

Naudero