Friday January 27, 2023
Duty calls

January 27, 2023

One government after another has failed to ensure that EOBI pensions are adjusted for inflation. These pensions are all that stand between millions of people and destitution.

The current government has to increase these pensions. This is not a request for charity, but a call for the government to fulfil its obligations by paying pensioners their just dues.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

