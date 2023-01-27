Our PM has all but announced that the nation will swallow the bitter pill of austerity measures laid out by the IMF. What’s even harder to swallow is to hear those who have become obscenely wealthy since they entered politics now lecturing the people on the importance of frugality.
I find this unacceptable. Pakistan should not be beholden to multilateral organizations and our government must answer to our people, not technocrats in New York.
Ali Ashraf Khan
Karachi
