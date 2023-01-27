Cotton strategy committee formed

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary Agriculture Ahmad Aziz Tarar has constituted a joint committee with All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) to finalise cotton strategy ahead of cultivation of fresh crop in the province, a statement said on Thursday.

During his visit to APTMA North Zone, the secretary said the committee would consist of five members each from the Punjab and APTMA to finalise its recommendations in a meeting scheduled for next week.

“All the best efforts will be made to make cotton production profitable business for the farmer community,” he said.

APTMA patron-in-chief Dr. Gohar Ijaz said there was a misconception about the price of cotton in Pakistan.

The cotton price was $1.05 in the country against 87 cents worldwide, he added.

Ijaz further pointed out that the textile industry was generating $1.3 billion from each one million bale of cotton.

Senior vice chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Kamran Arshad said multiple factors were involved in reduction of cotton crop from 13 million bales in 2014 to 5 million bales currently.