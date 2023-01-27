MCB partners with Telenor

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited has entered into a partnership with Telenor Pakistan to facilitate its digital banking customers with access to Telenor’s prepaid recharge services, special bundles, and post-paid services, a statement said on Thursday.

Under the partnership, MCB Live users would be able to pay for new Telenor packages, special bundles, post-paid services and a host of other services directly from within the MCB Live app.

The agreement was signed between Shahzad Ishaq, group head digital banking at MCB Bank and Umair Mohsin, chief marketing officer at Telenor Pakistan at MCB House, Lahore.

Speaking at the occasion, Ishaq lauded the shared objective of creating customer convenience and enhancing customer experience through offering Telenor packages and bundles to MCB Bank customers.

“We will continue building shared-value to succeed our customers.”

Umair Mohsin said the collaboration would help in creating accessibility for their customers so they could recharge their package and make product/bundle purchases.